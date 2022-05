TMC leader Babul Supriyo takes oath as MLA in West Bengal Assembly

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on May 11 in Kolkata. The oath was administered by Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Assembly Asish Banerjee. Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo is representing Ballygunge Assembly Constituency. West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was also present during the oath-taking ceremony.