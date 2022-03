TMC fielding Shatrughan Sinha to expand its reach outside Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol for Lok Sabha by-election, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 16, said that Shatrughan Sinha is not an enemy of the Indian National Congress and is free to go any party. “Shatrughan Sinha can to whichever party he wanted, he also came to our party. He is not our enemy, he has right to go any party,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.