Tirath Singh Rawat welcomes revocation of Char Dham Act

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat on December 01 welcomed the decision of the government withdrawing Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Law. “I thank the government and welcome this decision. When the Devasthanam Board was formed, the Panda Samaj, Teerth Purohit, Haq Hakuk Dhari all said that this should not happen,” said former CM Tirath Singh Rawat.