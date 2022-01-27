Tipu Sultan row: ‘BJP has sent its goons to defame India,’ alleges Aslam Shaikh

Aslam Shaikh, a Congressman and Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has reacted to the protest staged by the Bajrang Dal against the inauguration of a Mumbai Sports Complex that has been named after 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. “There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years, today BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures,” said Shaikh. The Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Mumbai on January 26 against the inauguration of a Sports Complex because of its name. “We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures,” he added.