Timely action averted riots, only small incidents occurred: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on May 05 lashed out at Centre over the incidents of communal violence in Rajasthan. He accused Central government and RSS for inciting riots in the state. “They (RSS &BJP) are setting agenda. They were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur and Ramgarh. We took timely action and due to that only small incidents occurred but we have arrested culprits and will not spare anyone. We will not allow violence in the state,” said Ashok Gehlot, CM, Rajasthan