Time to make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity, prosperity, security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 appealed BIMSTEC member states to make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity, prosperity, and security. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing 5th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Sri Lanka.“The time has come to make the Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security. I call on all BIMSTEC nations to dedicate themselves to working with new enthusiasm to achieve the goals we achieved together in 1997,” PM Modi added.