Time has come to shift Amar Jawan Jyoti, says Army Veteran

An Indian Army Veteran Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (Retd) appreciated the Amar Jawan Jyoti being merged with the National War Memorial in a ceremony on January 21. “Today is a great occasion, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate is being merged with the National War Memorial. It's a good decision. Time has come to shift the Amar Jawan Jyoti,” said Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd). Retired Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia served as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). The Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on January 21. The moment will mark a transition in the history of the iconic India Gate memorial, where the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame has been lit since 1971.