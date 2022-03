Tibetans offer prayers for long life of Dalai Lama at Lhagyari Temple in Dharamshala

Tibetans gathered to offer prayers for the long life of their 14th spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Lhagyari Temple in Dharamshala on March 08. "All of us have gathered here to offer prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama. We are also praying for the cause of Tibet and the recent self-immolation,” said one devotee.