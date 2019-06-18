Tibetans celebrate holy month Saka Dawa in HP’s Dharamshala

Tibetans offered prayers on the 15th day of the holy month 'Saka Dawa' in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. 'Saka Dawa' is the 4th month of the Tibetan Lunar calendar. During this month, Tibetans observe Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death. 'Saka Dawa' is regarded as a great time to earn merits and attain spirituality, purification and enlightenment by Tibetans.