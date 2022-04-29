Thunderstorm, rain likely in 4 states of North India between May 2-4: IMD

India Meteorological Department on April 29 issued ‘orange alert’ for 3 days for Western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western UP, MP and Jharkhand. “Orange warning for 3 days - April 29, 30 and May 1 - for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand. From May 2, a change is taking place, Western Disturbance is advancing. Thunderstorm and rain likely to take place,” said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD. “The heatwave, which is very intense today, will continue to persist for the next 24-48 hours after which the temperature will drop,” he added.