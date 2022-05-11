Thrissur Pooram festival celebrations underway in Kerala

People of Kerala are celebrating Thrissur Pooram festival with fervour at Vadakkumnathan Temple on May 11. Elephants also participated in rituals of the festival. Thrissur Pooram is a seven-day long festival. It is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala. Vadakkumnathan temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, where people come to pay their homage on the occasion.