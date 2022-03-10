Three tier security system strictly monitoring counting process: GB Nagar DM

Amid the counting of votes that began on March 10 morning, Gautam Buddha Nagar District magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on March 10 informed that the three tier security system strictly monitoring counting process. “Counting has started with postal ballots while EVMs will be opened shortly, security forces are strictly monitoring the counting process along with local police and three tier security system,” he added.