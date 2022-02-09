Three riders will be allowed on bikes if voted to power in UP, says SBSP President

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Founder and President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar on February 09 said that if his party comes to power, 3 riders on a single bike will be allowed to commute without fine. “A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and doesn't get challans. So why is there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our government comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps and trains,” Om Prakash Rajbhar said. The UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in seven phases.