Three Rhinos sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga

Three Rhinos who were separated from their mother in the floods of 2019 were sent from Kaziranga to Assam State Zoo on March 10. Addressing the mediapersons Veterinary Doctor of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Samsul Ali informed, “The Rhinos were unconscious and sent to the zoo under security arrangements of forest department. They were rescued by Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) from Kohra, Biswanath and Agratuli areas.”