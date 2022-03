Three more IAF C-17 take off for Romania, Hungary, Poland to carry out evacuations

Three more Indian Air Force C-17 have taken off for Romania, Hungary and Poland today. Video of a C-17 taking off from Budapest, Hungary. First four IAF C-17 aircraft under Operation Ganga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary and Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons of relief material.