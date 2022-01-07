Three-member panel in Ferozepur to inquire into security breach during PM's Punjab visit

Centre's three-member panel on January 07 arrived at Ferozepur-Moga highway to probe the security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 06 constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements. The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.