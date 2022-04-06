Three-four generations contributed in making BJP glorious JP Nadda on Foundation Day

Speaking at Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 42nd Foundation Day programme in New Delhi through video conferencing, party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on March 06 said that three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious. Adding further, he said that on the occasion of party’s Foundation Day, they should also remember people who first walked with 'Oil Lamp' from Jana Sangha era and then with 'Lotus'. “Today on BJP's 42nd foundation day, we also have to remember those people who first walked with 'Oil Lamp' from Jana Sangha era and then with 'Lotus'. Three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious,” Nadda added.