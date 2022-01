Three-eyed cow born in Chhattisgarh worshipped as reincarnation of Lord Shiva

A cow born with three eyes is worshiped as a reincarnation of Lord Shiva in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. People are flocking to take a glimpse of the newborn cow. "We were surprised. Its nose has four holes instead of two and has 3 eyes. Villagers are worshipping the calf," said the caretaker of the calf on January 17. Medical screening has been conducted on the new-born calf.