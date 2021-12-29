Three-day workshop cum training program on new technologies concludes in Srinagar

The three-day workshop cum training program on new technologies of units and overall business fields of Kashmir concluded on December 28 in Nowgam Bypass, Srinagar. The training program cum workshop, which began on December 26, was organised in collaboration with Delhi and Jaipur based engineers Mod-Smith Projects Private Limited, a business unit of Magnate Group organised. A three-day workshop was to introduce the new technology in the business field like Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) and Plasma Machines.