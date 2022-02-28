Three-day Urs of Shah Jahan Huge crowd at Taj Mahal as visitors get free entry

People thronged Taj Mahal on February 27 on the occasion of three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. There will be free entry to the monument for the visitors during the three-day Urs. The entry to Taj Mahal was free from 2 pm on February 27, 28. On March 01, there will be free entry for the entire day.