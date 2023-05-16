‘Three arrested for sharing OTPs with Pak agencies’ Odisha STF exposes anti-India social media plot

Odisha STF on May 14 apprehended three people for fraudulently procuring huge numbers of SIM cards and sharing OTPs. The accused have been identified as Pathanisamant Lenka, Saroj Kumar Nayak and Soumya Pattanaik. Notably, the OTPs were shared with some Pakistani Intelligence Operatives and ISI agents in Pakistan, said officials. During raids, various incriminating materials such as 19 mobile phones, 47 pre-activated SIM Cards, 61 ATM cards. These OTPs were then used to create various accounts and channels on social media like WhatsApp, Facebook. These social media accounts aimed at anti-India activities like spying, radicalisation, honey-trapping. These accounts linked to Indian mobile numbers misled users and spread propaganda. The accused were also creating and selling mule accounts through social media groups, which are used in various crimes.