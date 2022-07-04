Three arrested for killing, throwing body of law student in UP's Meerut

In a gruesome killing incident in Uttar Pradesh, body of a law student was thrown in a drain after being killed in Meerut. A case was registered and the police have arrested 3 persons in the matter. While speaking to the media, Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Bhatnagar said, “Missing report of man named Yash Rastogi aged 22 to 23 yearss was filed on June 27. Police conducted probe and analysed 250 CCTVs footage. It was found that 3 young men killed him, packed his dead body in a sack and threw it in the drain.” “All three men involved in case are arrested and victim's body recovered. We got some evidence regarding gay channel apps pertaining to case but as of now cyber team is investigating it and further probe will be conducted. The reason for death is yet to be ascertained,” he added.