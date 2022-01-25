Search icon
Thounaojam Niranjoy breaks Guinness Book of World Records

This 24-year-old from Manipur has created a new Guinness World Record. Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh has set a new record for the most number of finger-tip push-ups in one minute. Take a look

