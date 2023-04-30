Those remaining will either die or be in jail Alka Rai on murder case involving Mukhtar Ansari

Ahead of the verdict by Ghazipur MP-MLA Court in a murder case involving gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Alka Rai on April 28 said that the Gunda-Mafia Raj has ended and in future, those remaining will either be in jail or die. She said, “I will believe in whatever the court will decide. What happened with Atiq cannot be denied however what will happen in future cannot be told now. Also, I can say that the ‘Gunda-Mafia Raj’ has finished and will vanish completely. Either they will die or will be put in jail.”