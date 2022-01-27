This NGO in Goa strives for better world for animals

Welfare of Animals in Goa (WAG), Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), is always in the forefront in rescuing stray animals. The NGO based in a Goa has rescued several animals. The NGO has been working to prevent illegal slaughter and hunting of animals. “I came to this city with a dream to open my restaurant but after I saw conditions of the animals here, I decided to open this NGO,” said Welfare of Animals founder Atul Sarin. The NGO has been working relentlessly to prevent illegal slaughter and hunting of animals in Siolim. They do activities that include creating awareness among people on animal protection laws, creating habitats for animals, rescuing distressed animals and feeding stray animals.