This kind of language is unfortunate Sachin Pilot on BJP MLA calling Sonia Gandhi ‘Vishkanya’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 29 condemned Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal’s ‘vishkanya’ remark on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said that this kind of language is unfortunate. “The kind of language that is being used against the leaders is unfortunate. It is setting a negative example in politics. Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader and she was president of Congress party, using such language for her is highly condemnable,” said Sachin Pilot.