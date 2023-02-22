Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

This is the fourth case of corruption on Manish Sisodia: Kapil Mishra on snooping case

After the MHA’s nod for prosecution in snooping case, Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Kapil Mishra on February 22 said that this is the fourth case of corruption on Manish Sisodia. He went on to say that he will soon go to the Tihar jail like Satyendar Jain. “Probe has been allowed in one more case of corruption against Manish Sisodia. This is the fourth case of corruption in which Manish Sisodia is under investigation. He is being probed for corruption charges. But maybe he will not leave the chair like Satyendar Jain, but will go to Tihar Jail while sitting in the chair,” said BJP Leader Kapil Mishra.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.