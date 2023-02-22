This is the fourth case of corruption on Manish Sisodia: Kapil Mishra on snooping case

After the MHA’s nod for prosecution in snooping case, Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Kapil Mishra on February 22 said that this is the fourth case of corruption on Manish Sisodia. He went on to say that he will soon go to the Tihar jail like Satyendar Jain. “Probe has been allowed in one more case of corruption against Manish Sisodia. This is the fourth case of corruption in which Manish Sisodia is under investigation. He is being probed for corruption charges. But maybe he will not leave the chair like Satyendar Jain, but will go to Tihar Jail while sitting in the chair,” said BJP Leader Kapil Mishra.