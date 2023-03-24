This is not BJP’s but Court’s decision, says Prahlad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Speaking on Congress’ decision over holding protests across India in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister of India Pralhad Joshi on March 24 said that they should first clarify against whom are they protesting and this is not BJP’s decision but court’s decision. He said, “I seek clarification that against whom do they protest. As far as my knowledge is concerned, at first, they disrespected a caste and after that, they denied an apology in front of the honourable court. Is this BJP’s decision or have they lost faith in court?”