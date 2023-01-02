“This is loss of JK…” says Mehbooba Mufti on Rajouri terror attack

Expressing grief over the Rajouri terror incident, Peoples Democratic Party President of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on January 02 said that this is the loss of Jammu and Kashmir. “This is a very unfortunate incident in which 5 people including a minor was killed. We condemn this incident. May god give him the strength to bear this loss. Whether it is Hindu or Muslim, this is the loss of Jammu and Kashmir. We are seeing this violence since the last 30 years, people are being targeted and killed,” he added.