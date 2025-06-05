This Environment Day Be Aware Be Kind Make A Difference- Dr Subhash Chandra

"This Environment Day, don’t try to be perfect—just be aware, be a little more kind to others." Our environment is not merely a backdrop—it is the very foundation of life, health, and harmony. Even the smallest actions, when guided by purpose, can spark collective change and build a more sustainable future. #BeatPlasticPollution #WorldEnvironmentDay #drsubhashchandra