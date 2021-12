This call can empty your bank account | Spam call | Fraud call | Scam call

India is now the 4th most-affected country by spam calls. Just one phone number made over 202 million spam calls in India, as per the Truecaller report. Roughly, 6.64 lakh calls were made every day by the spam number in India; 27,000 calls/hour. As per a 2017 survey, 6 out of 10 people in India received spam calls when they were busy.