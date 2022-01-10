Third COVID-19 wave likely to peak in January end IIT Kanpur prof

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering Manindra Agrawal on January 10 said that as per preliminary data per COVID-19 cases will peak by the end of January month-end. “COVID-19 cases will likely cross second wave numbers. But the decline of cases will be equally being sharp. By March, it (peak) will be almost over,” Professor Agrawal added. When asked about the case in metropolitan cities, he said “Cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata are likely to peak around the middle of this month, in the next few days in fact...But this wave will be almost over by the end of this month in these cities”.