They’re not allowing us to speak in House: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Talking on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 15 said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are not allowing them to speak in the House and causing disruption. He said, “They're not allowing us to speak, so House is being disrupted. We said that a judgement has come and a minister is involved, a discussion be allowed. But they don't want to discuss.”