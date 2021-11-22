There will be no Khela in Tripura we want ‘Vikas’ Locket Chatterjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on November 22 pitched for development in poll-bound Tripura. "Khela Hobe means the death of over 60 workers, migration of over 1 lakh workers, it means gangrape and atrocity on women. If this is the definition of 'Khela Hobe' in Bengal, then there will be no 'Khela Hobe' in Tripura. We want Vikas Hobe," said Locket Chatterjee.