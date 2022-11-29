Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

There was propaganda by one party against another: Sanjay Raut after Nadav Lapid’s remark on ‘Kashmir Files’

After remarks of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ set off a controversy, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut might have just landed himself in one too. While reacting to Nadav Lapid’ statement, Sanjay Raut said that the movie endorsed propaganda by one party against another. “It’s true about Kashmir Files. There was propaganda by one party against another. A party and Government was busy with publicity. But maximum number of killings in Kashmir occurred after this film. Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel were killed,” he said. “Where were these Kashmir Files people then? The children of Kashmiri Pandits were also agitating, where were they then? Nobody came forward then, nor were there plans for a Kashmir Files 2.0 - make that too,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.