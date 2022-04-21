There was no delay in stopping demolition in Jahangirpuri after SC order: NDMC Mayor

After Supreme Court on April 21 extended until further orders the status quo order against the demolition drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the civic body had stopped bulldozing in Jahangirpuri as soon as they received the Apex court order. “We will follow the orders of the Supreme Court. Any action will be taken after the court orders. We stopped the bulldozing as soon as we received the order to stop. There was no delay. We regularly receive complaints about encroachment. We will make Delhi clean and tidy. We will stop illegal construction, its MCD’s job,” he added.