There was a time when policies were govt-centric in country: PM Modi

At the inaugural ceremony of ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “There was a time when policies and decisions in the country were government-centric. It means that after a scheme started, it was the responsibility of the people to reach the government to avail benefits. In such an arrangement, the responsibility of the government and administration used to decease.”

