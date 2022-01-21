There should be no politics on merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti, National War Memorial: Army Veteran

A 1971 war veteran and former Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen JBS Yadava (Retd) on January 21 said that the Amar Jawan Jyoti should be merged with National War Memorial and there should be no politics on the merger. “There should be no politics on the merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti and National War Memorial. It has become a trend to give a political angle to every initiative done by the Centre. Amar Jawan Jyoti should be merged with National War Memorial. There should be only one war memorial in the country,” said Lt Gen JBS Yadava (Retd). The Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on January 21. The moment will mark a transition in the history of the iconic India Gate memorial, where the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame has been lit since 1971.