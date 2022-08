There should be no politics on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Sunil Ambekar of RSS

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. RSS announced its support for the campaign. He said that there should be no politics on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.