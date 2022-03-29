There’s still time for Presidential Elections, no one has approached us: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 29 stated that they are yet to think about the upcoming Presidential elections. “There is still time for the Presidential elections so no thoughts on that for the moment,” said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.Naveen Patnaik also denied about the letter sent by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to Opposition leaders and CMs of non-BJP ruled states for an anti-BJP Opposition front. “I have not received a letter let. We stand for development and welfare of our state. That's what our party stands for,” said Patnaik.