There’s possibility of emergence of new Omicron variants: ILBS Director

While speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the country, Dr SK Sarin, Director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, on April 21 in Delhi, informed about the possibility of emergence of new Omicron variants.“There's a possibility that new variants of Omicron are emerging. Many samples were sequenced at ILBS. I think there're 8 variants of Omicron, which one is the dominating variant, we'll know soon,” the Director said.