There is no improvement in Kashmir after removal of Article 370: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 03 slammed Central Government by saying that they have talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits but after the removal of Article-370, there is no improvement. “The Home Minister called an emergency meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. The government is trying but today the situation is again the same as it was in 1990. The government had talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits, but even after the removal of 370, there is no improvement in the situation in Kashmir,” he added.