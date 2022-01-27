There are 4-5 players that can potentially lead India in Test Cricket Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that there are four-five players in the current Indian setup that can potentially lead the senior Test side. "It is totally Virat Kohli's call. I have been focused on the Big Bash League back home and obviously, the Ashes. I cannot say much about it, it is totally up to Virat Kohli. I think there are four-five players who can lead India in Tests right only, only time will tell," Lee told ANI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket here in Oman. Brett Lee's comments come two weeks after Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper. Last year, Kohli stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as ODI captain as the selectors wanted just one white-ball captain.