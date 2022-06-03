Their secularism is amazing: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Mohan Bhagwat’s statement

Reacting to the statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gyanvapi Mosque, Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on June 03 said that their secularism is amazing. If the rights of minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan are protected, then it is said that secularism is in danger. “Their secularism is amazing. It is said that the security of minorities is the guarantee of secularism. If the rights of minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan are protected, then it is said that secularism is in danger. This reveals a double character,” said Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.