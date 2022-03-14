Theatrical play in Poonch gives the message of communal harmony

The citizens of the country must be instilled with the belief of peaceful co-existence in order to pave the way for a more harmonious and unified India. Taking a step in a similar direction, authorities in Jammu & Kashmir’s Jammu city recently organised a play highlighting the message of communal harmony and drug abuse. Performed by the Natrang Theatre Jammu, the topic of the show was to spread the message of religious harmony among citizens. Along with it, the play also depicted how drug abuse can cripple the lives of youngsters. The artists were felicitated at the end of the play. It is through events like these that the upcoming generation is becoming aware of the morals and traditions of Indian society.