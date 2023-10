'The World Is Silent' : Asaduddin Owaisi backs ‘poor people of Gaza’ as Israel war intensifies

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Saturday reacted to the ongoing war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli forces, questioning why the world is silent on Benjamin Netanyahu's action in Gaza. He also alleged that Israel has been an “occupier” for nearly 70 years.