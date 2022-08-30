Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

The Refugee Conundrum: Where Does India Stand?

India's refugee policy is back in the spotlight after a minister contradicted the government’s announcement of providing housing and security to the Rohingya refugees in the national capital, Delhi. The issue of settlement and deportation of the Rohingya refugees is not new to India. According to Human Rights Watch, an estimated 40,000 Rohingyas are in India - at least 20,000 of them are registered with the UN Human Rights Commission. The question, however is, What must India do with them? What does the Indian law say about refugees? We decode.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.