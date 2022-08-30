The Refugee Conundrum: Where Does India Stand?

India's refugee policy is back in the spotlight after a minister contradicted the government’s announcement of providing housing and security to the Rohingya refugees in the national capital, Delhi. The issue of settlement and deportation of the Rohingya refugees is not new to India. According to Human Rights Watch, an estimated 40,000 Rohingyas are in India - at least 20,000 of them are registered with the UN Human Rights Commission. The question, however is, What must India do with them? What does the Indian law say about refugees? We decode.