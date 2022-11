“The lesson you taught”: Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Amit Shah for Gujarat 2002 remark

Asaduddin Owaisi launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reacting to Shah’s remarks that the BJP had “taught a lesson to rioters of Gujarat in 2002”.Owaisi said the lesson the party imparted was that “Bilkis’ rapists will be freed”.