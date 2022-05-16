‘The Kashmir Files’ has created hatred in country: Farooq Abdullah

While speaking about the movie 'The Kashmir Files', Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah on May 16 in Anantnag, said that the movie gave birth to hatred in the country, and such things should be banned. “We met LG Manoj Sinha to raise the issue of the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, I told him that the film 'The Kashmir Files' has given birth to hate in the country. Such things (films) should be banned,” the JKNC President said.