‘The Great Khali’ joins BJP

Amid the ongoing Assembly Elections, Indian wrestler Dalip Singh Rana popularly known as the Great Khali joined Bharatiya Janata Party on February 10. He joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh. After joining the party, The Great khali said, “I am glad to have joined BJP. I feel that Prime Minister Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP's national policy.